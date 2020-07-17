|
NICELL Rita We, the family of the late Rita Nicell, wish to express our most sincere thanks to all those who supported and sympathised with us on our recent sad bereavement. We offer heartfelt thanks to family, friends and neighbours for all their support.
Thanks to those who sent Mass Cards and flowers.
A special thank you to Fr Colm O'Doherty for the Requiem Mass and to W J O'Brien & Son Ltd for the dignified and caring way they carried out the funeral arrangements. Thank you to Anne Marie Hickey and Aidan Watkins for the beautiful singing and music at the Mass. A very special thank you to all the staff at Cornfield Care Centre who treated and cared for Rita with such dignity and love - they were angels. Many thanks are also offered to the Lady Captains of the North-West Golf Club for giving Rita a beautiful Guard of Honour.
As it is impossible to thank everyone
individually, please accept this
as a token of our sincere appreciation.
Rita's Month's Mind Mass will be
celebrated on Tuesday 21st July at 7.00pm
in St. Patrick's Church Pennyburn.
May she rest in peace.
Published in Derry Journal on July 17, 2020