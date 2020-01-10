|
KENNEDY RONNIE 2nd Anniversary
Precious memories of Ronnie, a dear husband, father and grandfather who died on the 10th January, 2018.
When last we saw your smiling face,
You looked so bright and well,
Little did we know that day,
Was to be our last farewell.
It was a sudden parting,
Too bitter to forget,
Those who loved you dearly,
Are the ones who can't forget.
The blow was hard, the shock severe,
To part with one we loved so dear,
Our loss is great, we'll not complain,
But trust in God to meet again.
Forever loved and sorely missed by your wife Terri, Ronnie, Kieran, Megan and Meena.
Published in Derry Journal on Jan. 10, 2020