Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RONNIE KENNEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONNIE KENNEDY

Memories Condolences

RONNIE KENNEDY Memories
KENNEDY RONNIE 2nd Anniversary
Precious memories of Ronnie, a dear husband, father and grandfather who died on the 10th January, 2018.

When last we saw your smiling face,
You looked so bright and well,
Little did we know that day,
Was to be our last farewell.

It was a sudden parting,
Too bitter to forget,
Those who loved you dearly,
Are the ones who can't forget.

The blow was hard, the shock severe,
To part with one we loved so dear,
Our loss is great, we'll not complain,
But trust in God to meet again.

Forever loved and sorely missed by your wife Terri, Ronnie, Kieran, Megan and Meena.
Published in Derry Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -