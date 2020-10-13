|
Rory Duffy
The family of the late Rory Duffy wish to express our sincere thanks to all who offered their condolences to us following our
recent sad loss.
We would like to thank everyone who sent mass cards and letters, those who contacted us by other means and those who sent flowers or made
donations in lieu of flowers to the
Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 50).
We would like to express our deep gratitude to the doctors and nurses of the North West Cancer Centre who cared so well for Rory in his final weeks and also to all the nurses and doctors who attended to him throughout his illness.
A special thank you to
Fr Farren of St Eugene's Cathedral for the beautiful funeral service and thanks to Fr Haan for the
prayers at the graveside in St Mary's Church,
Bocan, Culdaff.
Thanks also to W.J. O'Brien & Sons for
taking care of all the funeral arrangements
with such grace and dignity.
Rory's months mind mass will be held at
St Eugene's Cathedral on October 16th at 7.30pm.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 13, 2020