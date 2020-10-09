|
DUFFY Sean The children and family of Sean Duffy, late of
41 Steelstown Village, Derry would like to acknowledge and thank the following:
To the consultants, Dr's, Nurses ad Ancillary Staff of Ward 40, Altnagelvin Hospital, for their thoughtful, diligent and gentle care of Sean during the last weeks of his life, making him comfortable and ensuring his
dignity in his final illness.
To his close friends and the community of Steelstown Village who were close to his heart and who gave us great love and support during his wake, funeral and afterwards.
To Fr. Aidan Mullen for his prayerful care and attention and for a beautiful and personal
Requiem Mass.
To the staff of the Central Library, Foyle Street and Translink Bus Company who were his friends over many years and who paid tribute by attending his funeral at the Long Tower. This meant a great
deal to us all.
To Bradley and McLaughlin Funeral Directors for their kindness and making Sean's final journey one
of thoughtful reflection
We as Sean's children and family are touched by your love and friendship and all will be remembered
in prayer and thanksgiving.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 9, 2020