McCREADY Shaun Paul
1st February 2013
7th Anniversary
Treasured memories of my darling youngest son and our dear brother.
May the road rise to meet you
May the wind be at your back
May the sun shine warm upon your face
May the rains fall soft upon your fields
And until we meet again Shaun
May you find peace in the gentle loving arms of Jesus.
Those whom we love and lose don't go away, they are wherever we are.
Forever missed and loved, Mammy, brothers Peter and David, sisters Verona, Joanne, Maria. Madeline, Rebecca and families.
Anniversary mass will be celebrated in St Brigids Church, Carnhill, Sunday 2nd February at 10.30am.
Published in Derry Journal on Jan. 31, 2020