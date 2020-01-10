|
CARTIN TERESA
The family of the late Teresa Cartin would like to express sincere thanks to all of you who sympathised with us on our recent bereavement. Thanks to all who called at the house, helped during the wake, brought food, sent Mass cards, sympathised and attended the funeral. Thanks to Dr Gallagher and the staff of Claudy health centre for their care and dedication to our mother. Thanks to the Acute Care at Home team for their care and dedication in our mother's final week at home. Thanks to Fr O'Kane for his regular visits to our mother and for conducting the funeral mass in a fitting tribute. Thanks to Majella, Aine and Emer for the lovely music during the funeral mass. Thanks to the sacristan Mena, altar servers, readers and lay ministers and those who managed the car parking at the funeral. Thanks to Bridget and her staff for providing the catering after mass and Pearse for his help in the hall. Thanks to George Gormley and McElhinney funeral directors for the professional and dignified way they carried out the wake and funeral arrangements and also to the grave diggers.
Month's mind mass will be held on Sunday 19th January in St Joseph's Church Craigbane at 10am.
Published in Derry Journal on Jan. 10, 2020