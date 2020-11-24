|
|
|
Lynch
We the family of the late Teresa Lynch would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all those who sympathised with us in our recent sad bereavement. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us by the many relatives, friends and all Mammy's neighbours in Pinewood Crescent.
We wish to acknowledge those who would have called but understandably were unable to due to current coronavirus restrictions. Thanks to all who sent cards, flowers, food and helped in any ways during this sad time. A special thanks to the doctors of Claudy Health Centre, the Acute Care at Home team, the paramedics, the Resus team and the staff of Ward 26 in Altnagelvin Hospital.
Thanks to Fr O'Kane for the beautiful funeral mass and Colleen for the lovely music. Finally thanks to WJ O'Brien and Sons for the dignified handling of the funeral arrangements.
It's impossible to thank everyone individually, but we trust this acknowledgement will be accepted as a token of our sincere thanks.
Month's Mind mass was celebrated on the 7th November at St Patrick's Church, Claudy.
Always On Our Minds
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 24, 2020