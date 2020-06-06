|
|
|
TRACEY
Thomas
5th Anniversary
To our dear brother Thomas
He went away without farewell
He said goodbye to none
But Heaven's gate was open wide
And a loving voice said "Come"
Beside his grave we often stand
Our hearts are tired and sore
But through the gloom
There comes the words,
"Not dead, just gone before."
Sadly missed and always remembered
Also remembering our beloved Mother who died on 25th October 2016.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help pray for them.
From family in Derry and England
Published in Derry Journal on June 6, 2020