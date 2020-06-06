Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Tracey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Tracey

Notice Condolences

Thomas Tracey Notice
TRACEY
Thomas
5th Anniversary
To our dear brother Thomas

He went away without farewell
He said goodbye to none
But Heaven's gate was open wide
And a loving voice said "Come"
Beside his grave we often stand
Our hearts are tired and sore
But through the gloom
There comes the words,
"Not dead, just gone before."

Sadly missed and always remembered

Also remembering our beloved Mother who died on 25th October 2016.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help pray for them.

From family in Derry and England
Published in Derry Journal on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -