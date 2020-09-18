|
McMULLAN Tommy
The Wife and Family of the late Tommy McMullan, 27 Benview Estate, Coshquin would like to express their sincere gratitude and thanks to all who sympathised with us on the recent loss of a dearly beloved husband , father, grandfather and great grandfather.
We offer our heartfelt thanks to extended family members, friends, neighbours and visitors who called to our house, those who sent floral tributes, mass cards and messages of condolences offering comfort and support during this difficult time.
Thanks to those who gathered in our street,
waited at the chapel and watched the
funeral service via webcam.
A special thanks to Altnagelvin Ward 44 Cardiology, Acute Medical team, and the District Nurses
for their care and compassion.
Thanks to Fr Michael McCaughey who attended
our home and who also celebrated the funeral
mass, also Monica Thompson and Jessica
Doherty for their beautiful singing.
Sincere thanks to Inishowen Funeral Services
for their sensitive and professional handling of arrangements.
A special thanks to Alicia Fisher, Ellen Friel,
Frontier Hotel, Halfway House, Cosh Bar and Rockets Food for their kindness and generosity.
Also DCSDC for their guard of honour.
To those who helped in any way your support and contributions made our loss more bearable,
as it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement
of our deepest gratitude and thanks.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered
for all your intentions.
Published in Derry Journal on Sept. 18, 2020