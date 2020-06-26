|
STRAWBRIDGE TOMMY
DIED 28TH MAY 2020
The daughters Margaret, Cathy and sons Thomas, Leo and Joseph of the late Tommy Strawbridge would like to express their sincere gratitude for the overwhelming support and sympathy received during their recent bereavement.
Special thanks to all the kind relatives, friends and neighbours who called to the house,
sent Mass cards and sympathy cards, floral tributes, lined the street and attended the grounds of the Cathedral for the Requiem Mass and to those
who watched the Mass via webcam.
Special thanks to Dr. Lalsingh and all the staff of Claredon Medical, District Nurses, Acute Care at Home Team and Clear Pharmacy, Park Avenue.
Special word of thanks for all the carers who
looked after Tommy so well over all the years.
Special thanks to Fr. Patrick Lagan for his support, prayers and spiritual comfort and the lovely Mass.
Thanks to Ciaran of W.J. O'Brien & Son
Funeral Directors for the dignified and professional handling of the funeral arrangements.
Thanks to Vincent and Mark for the horses and carriage that accompanied our Daddy on his
final journey.
As it is impossible to thank everyone individually
we hope this acknowledgment will be accepted
as a ticket of our appreciation.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered
for all your intentions.
Tommy's Month Mind Mass can be viewed
via webcam at 7:30pm in St. Eugenes Cathedral
on Saturday 27th June.
Published in Derry Journal on June 26, 2020