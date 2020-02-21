|
|
|
WHITE TOMMY
Tommy White, formerly of Leenan Gardens, Creggan, Derry City. Son of William and Margret White. The brother of Tilly, Kathleen, Johnny (Deceased), Willie and Bobby. Passed away in Oxford on the 22nd December 2019 and was cremated, after Mass, on the 30th January 2020 in Oxford. His wife Maureen, his children Paul and Dolores, grandchildren and great grandchild from Oxford, would like to send their heartfelt thanks to their family and friends for their help, kindness and support that has been shown to us from Derry City, Donegal and the rest of Northern Ireland. Tommy had always hoped to see the beautiful city of Derry one more time before he died but sadly due to his poor health this was not possible. The massive amount of Mass cards and sympathy cards that arrived in Oxford from Tommy and Maureen's family and friends meant so much to his wife Maureen and his family in Oxford and was an amazing tribute to Tommy. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Derry Journal on Feb. 21, 2020