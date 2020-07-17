|
McDaid (Tony)
The wife, sons and daughter of the late Tony McDaid would like to express our deepest heartfelt thanks to our extended family, friends and neighbours for their love and support following the death of our most beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. We are forever grateful to Tony's nephews Kevin Campbell and John Dillon. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Faye Dillon and Tony's niece Eileen Mc Cay, we will always be thankful for your kindness and assistance during his illness.
The family would particularly like to thank all the staff of the Cancer Centre Altnagelvin Hospital for the attention, care and support provided to Tony and family during his illness. To Mairead, Stacey, Olivia and Paul who became good friends to Tony. We would especially like to thank Dr. McConville and the Hematology Nurse Specialists; Sylvia, Natalie and Valerie who gave outstanding care to Tony, we are eternally grateful. Also, to the staff of Bridge Street Medical Centre, District nurses, Marie Currie, Annette Foyle Hospice and Lloyds Pharmacy Strand Road.
We would like to express our sincere gratitude
to Fr. McMcCaughey and
Fr. Con McLaughlin for their guidance
and prayer and O'Brien Funeral Directors
for a dignified and intimate send off.
To all the staff from Translink (Past and Present),
the Ukulele String Orchestra and everyone w
ho gave Tony such a tremendous send off outside the chapel, you did him proud.
To all who sent mass cards, flowers and gave
donations in lieu of flowers, it was much appreciated. Mass has been offered for all
of your intentions. We have taken much comfort in how loved Tony was and the impact he had on many people throughout his life.
Published in Derry Journal on July 17, 2020