|
|
|
DOHERTY Veronica
Vera
Deceased 17th October 2020.
The husband Jim, Brenda, John, son in law, grandchildren, great grandchild and extended family wish to give a special mention to Altnagelvin nurses, social workers, OTs, physios and all who contributed to the care of Vera over her time in Ward 22.
We also thank the community nurses and care staff who looked after Vera prior to admission to Hospital and Lloyds chemist who dispensed Vera's medication
over the long period she was ill.
We would like to thank the Church and the Priests who cared for Vera spiritually, mention must also be made in relation the beautiful hymns at the Funeral Mass.
We would like to acknowledge Vera's wide circle of friends and all those who expressed sympathy and sent words of support and acknowledgement
of Vera's passing.
We would also like to take this opportunity to make special mention to O'Brien's Funeral directors for their professionalism and arrangements of the funeral and interment carried out in a highly dignified manner.
A month mind mass will be celebrated at
The Immaculate Conception Church, Trench Road
on 14th November at 6pm.
Kind regards James Doherty and Family.
