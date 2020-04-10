|
GORMAN Billy (William). Former Chemist of William Street. Died peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre on 25th March 2020, late of Colby Avenue, Derry. Beloved husband of the late Maire, loving father of Mary, Paul, Caroline and Fiona, a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather.
Dearly loved and will be sorely missed by the entire family circle.
The family would like to thank all who cared for Billy both at home and at Cornfield Care Centre. Special thanks to Bradley and McLaughlin for
their professionalism and sensitivity during this time and Father Farren for his beautiful Ceremony.
Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him. St. Pio pray for him.
Published in Derry Journal on Apr. 10, 2020