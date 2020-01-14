Home

DOHERTY WILLIE 9th Anniversary

In fond and loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who died 14th January, 2011.

Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure,
Loving you always, forgetting you never.

A silent thought, a quiet prayer,
For someone special in God's care.

Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for him.

Always remembered and sadly missed by your wife Grace, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Derry Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
