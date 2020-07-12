A. Eugene (Gene) Whipple
1935 ~ 2020
Alvin Eugene (Gene) Whipple passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
He was born March 7, 1935 to Eugene Brook (Dean) and Mary Grace Whipple, the oldest of six children. He married Frankie Nelson on September 25, 1952.
He is survived by his wife Frankie; children Terry (Susan), Randy (Karen, deceased), Steven (Kelly), Christopher (Vanh), Lillie (Patrick) Neeley, and David (Jessica); brothers Harold, Leon, and LeRoy. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Vernon and LaMar.
A family viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., immediately followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Both events will be held at the West Jordan Cemetery, 7925 South 1300 West, northeast end (opposite Gardner Village). For full obituary, please visit www.premierfuneral.com/obituaries