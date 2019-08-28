|
Aaron James Gale
1981 ~ 2019
Aaron James Gale passed from the shackles of mortality and into the arms of his loving Heavenly Father on August 25, 2019. He was born March 17, 1981 to Dennis and Nicia (Miller) Gale. Despite some physical limitations due to cerebral palsy, Aaron had tenacious drive and those physical constraints never stopped him. He became an avid adventurer; golfing, fishing, biking, camping and hiking were some of his favorite pastimes. He loved and conquered the high summits of the Wasatch, Tushar, Uintah and Wind River Mountains. He was a determined strong willed young man.
His family and friends lovingly called him "AG" or Air Bear." He won over everyone he met with his quick wit, sense of humor and passion for life. He had a kind and gentle nature. He was loved by all.
Aaron had a passion for education and knowledge. Aaron graduated from Olympus High School. He received an Associate Degree from Snow College, a Bachelor's Degree from Utah State University, and capped it off with a Master's Degree from Southern Utah University. He loved Cedar City and it became like a second home.
Aaron was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Tucson Arizona mission. He received his Eagle Scout at a young age. He earned over 60 merit badges, as a result of his strong work ethic and determination.
Aaron is preceded in death by his grandparents, Aunt Anna May Snyder, and Cousin Jacob Snyder. He is survived by his parents, Dennis and Nicia Gale, Aunt Carla and Uncle David Sund, Aunt Emily Miller, Uncle Bruce and Aunt Jeanie Miller, Uncle Danny Miller, and Uncle Billy Miller.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Winderbrook Ward Building located at 4366 South 1500 East in Millcreek Utah. Interment will be held at Elysian Burial Gardens.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 28, 2019