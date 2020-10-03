Aaron Mecham
1983 ~ 2020
Aaron Michael Mecham passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning September 26th, 2020, at the young age of 36.
Aaron was born in Price, Utah on October 6th, 1983: a beautiful, sunny, fall morning. As a baby, Aaron had a calm and sweet personality that stayed with him all his life. Aaron grew up in Sandy, Utah, and attended Altara Elementary, Edgemont Elementary, Eastmont Middle, and, Jordan High Schools.
Aaron loved nature, animals (especially dogs), Ford Mustangs, and all muscle cars, martial arts, and drawing. He was very empathetic, kind, and generous to others. He would have very little money yet share with someone else: buying a friend a baby car seat for example. He was a protector of friends, family, and strangers. His last job typified him as he cared for homeless people at a hospice.
Aaron had significant, close relationships with some good women., including a prior marriage. From one of these partnerships came his precious three-year-old son, Micah.
Aaron is survived by his father Lance, mother Shawn, sisters Megan and Emily, and his small son Micah. He is also survived by grandfather James Christensen, uncles and aunts Andy Christensen, Mark Christensen, Gary Vincent, JaNae Lillian, Eric Mecham (Joan), LaRee Mecham, Jill Mecham, Venna Chambers, Alicelyn Jaques (Layne), and cousins who he treasured: Todd, Jeff, Amber, Lindsay, Aubrey, Erica, Michael, Michelle, Lisa, Jordan, Angie, Brad, Casey, Craig, and, Mitchell. Aaron was preceded in death by his Grandma Barbara Christensen, Grandpa, and Grandma Arlin and Marilyn Mecham, Aunt Suzanne, Uncle Bob, Uncle Chris, and cousin Christina.
Aaron was not perfect and had failings and weaknesses. He struggled with depression and substance abuse. In the end some of these shortened his life. Please forgive Aaron if he hurt you in any way. We have faith that he is happy in Heaven now and we believe he is wishing the best for all of us.
We want to thank all those who cared for him so kindly this summer. We will never forget your help for Aaron and your reassurances to us. Sandy City Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, IMC ICU, Promise Hospital, and the IMC Neurological Rehabilitation Unit. Also the kind doctor who had to give us the worst of news and the social worker who helped us through the first terrible hours.
Funeral services will be held on October 9, 2020, 2:00 pm, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy Utah. A viewing will be held from 12:00 - 1:45 pm prior to the service. Private interment will take place at Larkin Sunset Gardens at a later date. Additional photos and online condolences can be made at www.larkincares.com
.