Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Taylorsville, UT-Ada Beverly Love Fulton wife of Royal J. Fulton, died April 3, 2019 at the age of 92 surrounded by her most precious treasures: her children and grandchildren. She was born to Louis Ostler and Ada Gillette Love on January 15, 1927. It was Legionnaire's pneumonia that finally defeated her indomitable spirit. She is survived by her children Lorraine Linares, Wesley, Douglas, and Mark Fulton and Andrea Bennett, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at Memorial Redwood Mortuary on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am with a viewing one hour prior. For a more complete tribute to her remarkable life, please visit www.MemorialUtah.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 11, 2019
