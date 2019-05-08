Ada Fern Rasmussen

Kroll McCann

1922 - 2019

Fern, 97 passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019 in South Jordan, UT. She was born April 13, 1922 to William Sherman Rasmussen and Ada Helena Jensen Rasmussen in Magna, UT. She dearly loved her three older brothers, Dean (Melba), Frank, and Clair, and her younger sister, Carolyn Rasmussen (Jim) Baldwin. All preceded her in death.

Fern married A. James Kroll, Jr. Dec. 3, 1941 (later divorced). They had three children, Denis, who preceded her in death, (Sheila) Kroll, Judy (Larry) Giles, and Gary (Debra) Kroll. Jan. 16, 1966 Fern married Harvey E. McCann who had two children, son Kelly (Carol-deceased) and daughter Kathy McCann, Carbondale CO.

Fern's career was with the US Govt. in the Dept. of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management. She worked in the Salt Lake, Denver, and Menlo Park offices where she made life-long friends. Fern was a member of the DUP. She loved time with family, especially holidays, family reunions, traveling, crocheting, and the Utah Jazz. She was a talented seamstress and cook. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Fern leaves 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandson, and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

A viewing will be held on Sat. May 11, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 followed by funeral services at 11:00 at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S) Sandy UT.



