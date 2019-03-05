|
|
Ada Kay Nielson
Sept 24, 1935 ~ Mar 2, 2019
Kathryn (Ada Kay) was born to Lorenzo and Mary Ann Neuenswander. Married Larry Nielson, December 18, 1952.
Survived by four siblings, four children, 20 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, one brother, a daughter and one grandchild.
A celebration of her life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 5913 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84121 Saturday March 9th, 2019 at 1 P.M.
Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 5, 2019