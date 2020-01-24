|
Adam Dalton Cross
01/18/1993 ~ 01/21/2020
Adam died unexpectedly at the hand of another. Adam was born to Jeffrey S. Cross and Julie S. Cross in SLC, Utah. He was preceded in death by his grandpa Theodore A. Stevens; and grandma Anaclair H. Cross. He was survived by his parents Jeffrey and Julie Cross; siblings Daniel D. Cross, Zacheray A. Cross, Mollianne Cross (Sydney Butterfield); and his twin brother Andrew Cross (Narina); daughter Sofia Cross; and grandmother Mollie R. Stevens. For further details go to mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 24, 2020