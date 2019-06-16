Resources More Obituaries for Adelaide Fullerton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Adelaide Dahlquist Fullerton

Obituary Condolences Flowers Bountiful - Adelaide Dahlquist Fullerton; better known as Addie, passed away from incidents caused by a stroke.

Addie was born in Salt Lake City on February 26, 1924, to Ivan Alexander Dahlquist and Stella Beesley. She married Ralph Hunter Fullerton on July 14, 1949 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Addie lived in Salt Lake until the depression when her family moved to California. She visited Salt Lake in the summers and finally moved back for High School. She graduated from South High in 1943.

Addie was a dental assistant and loved the job. Later she worked for Mutual of Omaha as a travel insurance agent, where she spent the rest of her career and retired. She traveled globally while working, collecting souvenir's everywhere she went. Addie had an extensive match collection displaying all her travels.

Addie married Ralph Fullerton and has three children: Steve, Scott and Stacy. She did a wonderful job raising her children while having a career. All her grand and great-granchildren adore her. They mean everything to her. Addie spent her retirement with Ralph traveling the continent. They traveled from Mexico to Canada and all throughout the States, meeting up with friends wherever they went.

Addie and Ralph served the community in the Jaycees with cantaloupe days and many other events.

Addie is amazingly talented. She was the best seamstress, making most of her clothes and teaching her daughter (and sons) how to sew. It was all done on an old treadle sewing machine. She made flower arrangements; she could make a twig look beautiful. In her high school years she painted nice water colors and did a little architecture.

Christmas was the most special time for Addie; her house was always decorated perfectly. She saved money all year so her children had the best Christmas ever. Ralph however was not so happy because he got to put out the MANY Christmas lights and angels she loved.

She was a fantastic gardener; there was never a weed that was her friend. She would even weed the neighbor's yards whether they liked it or not. Her garden was a wonderful place for the family to gather.

She has a very feisty personality and was always straight forward about her opinions. Everyone loved Addie. She had a tendency to hit a nerve a time or two, but all was forgiven with Addie. She was very accepting of people and really cared about other people's feelings. Addie was the life of the party wherever she was. You could always count on having a good time when she was around.

Addie enjoyed a number of activities. She loved bowling, snowmobiling and river rafting. Addie's claim to fame is her golfing. If she could, she would have golfed every day. She was like a kid in the candy store. Up until the onset of dementia, she was golfing almost every day. She started at a young age when most women didn't golf. You couldn't count how many tournaments of club championships she won. She is well known on the circuit. She passed the love of golf onto her children and grandchildren.

Addie is survived by her sons: Steve Fullerton (Cary), Scott Fullerton (Liz); daughter, Stacy Jones; 7 grandkids: Cindy, Michelle, Stephanie, Jody, Mary, Tana and Tim; and 10 great-grandkids. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Eleanor Cardall.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

A special thanks to the employees at Alta Ridge Memory Care, and Rocky Mountain Hospice. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Hit 'em high and let 'em fly

Published in Deseret News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries