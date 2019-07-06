Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Park North Eighth Ward
1155 N 1200 W
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Park North Eighth Ward
1155 N 1200 W
Salt Lake City, UT
Adele Mangum Putnam


1925 - 2019
Adele Mangum Putnam Obituary
Adele Mangum Putnam
1925-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Adele Mangum Putnam passed away June 29, 2019 at the age of 93 after a short illness.
She was born September 14, 1925 in Idaho Falls, ID to Milton Mangum and Vera Thompson. Most of her growing up years she traveled the states because of her father's job. She had two sisters and one brother. She was married to David Clark Putnam, who preceded her in death on January 29, 1998.
They had six children: William Harvey, Linda Steiner, John (Ruth), Virginia, Ronald James (deceased), and Richard Dean (deceased).
She had many callings in the church: temple worker, nursery leader, and librarian. She worked at A&W Root Beer and at the LDS Hospital for 20 years.
She watched Music and the Spoken Word with the Tabernacle Choir every Sunday morning.
Preceding Adele in death are her parents, Milton Mangum and Vera Thompson, sister Virginia Mangum, Marjorie Madsen, Lois Gene, Bernard, Sampson, Midnight, brother John Harvey Mangum, and sons Ronald James Putnam, and Richard Dean Putnam.
Funeral services will be July 9, 2019, 11:00AM at Rose Park North Eighth Ward, 1155 N 1200 W, Salt Lake City, UT. A visitation will be held one hour prior at the same location. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humanitarian Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Published in Deseret News on July 6, 2019
