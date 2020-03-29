|
Adelina Vargas Leichtle
1930 ~ 2020
Adelina Vargas Leichtle, also known as Addie passed away peacefully on Monday March 9, 2020 as she was prepared to meet her Lord and Savior along with rejoining her beloved husband and other family members before her in the glory of Heaven.
Adelina was born on September 13, 1930 to Meliquias and Maclovia Vargas in Petaca, New Mexico. She married her childhood sweetheart and love of her life (Best known as MY HONEY) Albert Leichtle on November 15, 1946 and soon thereafter began their family. They had four loving children, Irene, Moritz, Kathy & Diane. Addie enjoyed reading her daily devotions, going to and volunteering at her church, search words and her favorite card game Skipbo, that she would play for hours with her children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Albert, Daughters, Irene and Kathy. Three brothers Mike, Ubaldo and LeRoy Vargas, along with two sisters, Emily Martinez and Edna Lavato. She is survived by her son Moritz and wife Liz Leichtle and daughter Diane and husband Mitch Robison. 11 grandchildren, Trisha, Keith, Moritz II, Daniel, Chad, Kevin, Tonja, Bradley, Michael, Abi and Ronnie. And lovingly known as 'Nanny' by 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. One brother, Bobby DeVargas and wife Linda and one sister Irene Jaquez. The family wishes to recognize the remarkable job that was a true blessing administered by Banner Health Hospice. The team was not just professional but compassionate, loving and excellent care givers that stood beside the family for over 2 years.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you donate @www.bannerhealthfoundation.org (Phoenix Area). Viewing to be held at Lakeview Methodist Church, on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by the memorial service. Lakeview Methodist Church is located at 10298 West Thunderbird Blvd. Sun City, AZ. Burial will be at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 29, 2020