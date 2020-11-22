Adell Baldwin Briggs
1926 - 2020
Cottonwood Heights, Utah-Adell Baldwin Briggs died November 18, 2020 in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Adell was born to Lydia and Harold Cheney on August 2, 1926 in Brigham City, Utah. She was happily married to Jack N. Baldwin in Ogden, Utah in 1946, and, after Jack's passing, to Barlow Briggs in St. George, Utah in 1995.Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on November 25 at the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary at 3401 S. Highland Drive in Salt Lake City followed by the funeral service that will begin at 11:00 a.m. For a full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
.