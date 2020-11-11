Adrian Elliott Overton
1939 - 2020
Adrian Elliott Overton passed away on November 7, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah, of natural causes, due to age (not Corona Virus). He was born in the old Salt Lake County Hospital to Ruth Ann Meadows Overton and Robert Waggoner Overton on July 20, 1939. Adrian's mother passed away during child birth and was raised by his aunt Mildred, after his father left. He found the love of his life when he met and married Clara Mae Peterson in 1959. On September 20, 1991 they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. He always said that he never had a happy childhood so he was intensely committed to raising his five sons and giving them the love and attention he felt they deserved. He is honored to be the father of Todd (Leslie), Troy (Brenda), Michael (Ali), Trent, and Tyler (Amanda), and is proud of what they have accomplished. He has 21 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Adrian had to go to work at a young age. He was lucky enough to be hired in the printing industry which he loved. He worked 30 years for Stanway Printing Company in Salt Lake City which was later bought by KP Graphics. He went to work for the State of Utah, Department of Corrections, as the Supervisor over their print shop. He was later promoted to Operations Director of Utah Correctional Industries. He was surrounded by inmates who respected him and protected him. He loved working in this industry and thrived. When he retired, the inmates gave him a wonderful going away present, which was a children's table and four padded chairs they made especially for his grandchildren. Adrian and Clara Mae lived in Woods Cross for 30 years. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served as the second counselor in the bishopric of the Woods Cross First Ward. He held many callings working with the youth and was a great influence in their lives. He loved playing softball and basketball and was darn good at it too. Adrian and his wife eventually moved to Bountiful in order to have more time to take care of Clara Mae's mother. When Adrian was diagnosed with diabetes, he decided to retire early. This was a good thing because then he was able to devote more time to traveling, which he loved. Adrian and his wife bought a motor home and traveled with their best friends, Gene and Carol Bangerter. However, his travels were cut short when he began to suffer from the effects of dementia at which time Clara Mae became his caregiver, with the assistance of Community Nursing Services. Adrian loved life, traveling, and talking to people and will forever be missed for his debates with his children, grandchildren and anyone else that would listen. He was a talker, and that's what we will miss the most. He is survived by his wife, sons and daughters-in-law, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved his family, his dog Macy, and kitty Roxey. They slept with him each night making him feel safe and warm. The family would like to thank CNS for the wonderful care they provided to Adrian. Services will be held at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah 84047 on Saturday November 14, 2020 at noon with a viewing an hour prior to the services. Masks required. www.goffmortuary.com