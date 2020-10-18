Jan. 20, 1946 ~ Sept. 22, 2020

Adrian passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada on the morning of Sept. 22 after months long battles with age related illnesses.

Adrian was born in Bucharest, Romania to Elena (née Constantin) and Andrei Niculescu, at a time when the country was ruled by communists. His own father was falsely arrested and taken to a communist prison where he died, leaving his wife to raise Adrian alone. Adrian graduated from Bucharest School of Law. He practiced corporate law in Bucharest for 10 years. In 1971 Adrian married Felicia (née Topircean) and together they had 2 children, Andreea and Gabriel.

Adrian dreamed of escaping from the communist regime and finally got a chance in 1980 to flee and take his wife and children to America. They settled in Salt Lake City, Utah. Adrian drove taxi in Salt Lake City for 20 years and retired to Las Vegas in 2010. Although not a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Adrian helped translate the Book of Mormon into Romanian and helped translate General Conference for many years. He loved and adored his grandchildren. Whenever he saw them in person he was always on the ground with them, playing games, joking with them and making them laugh. He always had a treat to share as well as a funny or cautionary tale. He was well read in history, philosophy, poetry, and kept a large book of the poetry he wrote. He loved playing poker, fishing, and dreamed of owning a beautiful Mercedes car one day.

He is survived by his wife, Felicia, daughter Andreea Niculescu of Seattle, WA, son Gabriel(Kate) Niculescu of Layton, UT and five amazing grandchildren Ana, Alexandra, Madeline, Christian and Elisabeth.

Adrian proved by his sacrifice and hard work that we can overcome obstacles and fulfill our dreams. His dream was to provide liberty and opportunity for his family. We are forever grateful for his sacrifice in bringing us to this beautiful country and setting in motion so much good in this world.

We love you Dad and have faith that you are joyfully reunited with your father, mother and family, free from your earthly pain and troubles, and that you finally get to meet the Savior and feel his eternal love and peace.



