Adriana E. Cleveringaa.k.a. Audrey C. Rollins1948 ~ 2020Our mother and Oma passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020.We will honor Audrey's life Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Founder Park 5th Ward, 11685 S. Kestrel Rise Rd. South Jordan, UT. A viewing will be held one hour prior at 9:00 A.M.Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn and social distancing must be practiced. For full obituary please see www.broomheadfuneralhome.com