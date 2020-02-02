Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Salt Lake City, UT-Afton S. Atwood, age 86, passed away on 1/30/2020, in Murray, Utah. She was born on 4/23/1933, in Springville, Utah to Elden and Vera Singleton. She married Clive L. Atwood on 6/15/1950 and later sealed on 5/8/1958 in the Manti Temple. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, 2/6/2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. A viewing will be held Thursday 2/6/2020 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the same location. Please refer to memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
