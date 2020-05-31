Afton Williams Howarth
1925 ~ 2020
Afton Williams Howarth passed away May 26, 2020 in Riverton, UT. She was born May 10, 1925 in Spanish Fork, UT to Elmo Pace and Zeta Argyle Williams. She married Byron Newman Howarth December 20, 1985 in Salt Lake City, UT; he died November 28, 2003.
Afton loved traveling the world and sharing her stories with family and friends. She was a caretaker at heart, always caring for family and friends. She loved her family dearly and always enjoyed cooking for gatherings. She was a very talented seamstress and worked many years sharing her talent with the customers of the Best Shop in Magna. She made the most beautiful doilies that she loved to donate and give away. She was a beautician for many years and owned a beauty shop in her basement. Afton had a talent for cooking and loved to take care of others. As soon as company stepped through her door, she was ready to feed them. We will always remember the advise she gave us about making sure to eat dessert before dinner because you never know when your time will come. Afton enjoyed life to the fullest and was always ready for the next adventure.
Survived by sister-in-law, Betty Williams; step-sons, Dave and Randy (Diane); niece, Diane (David) Mecham; nephew, Vern (Lisa) Simonson; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Clair Williams; sister, Linda Kay Williams; nephew, Phil Williams; step-son, Dana Howarth.
Private services. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
1925 ~ 2020
Afton Williams Howarth passed away May 26, 2020 in Riverton, UT. She was born May 10, 1925 in Spanish Fork, UT to Elmo Pace and Zeta Argyle Williams. She married Byron Newman Howarth December 20, 1985 in Salt Lake City, UT; he died November 28, 2003.
Afton loved traveling the world and sharing her stories with family and friends. She was a caretaker at heart, always caring for family and friends. She loved her family dearly and always enjoyed cooking for gatherings. She was a very talented seamstress and worked many years sharing her talent with the customers of the Best Shop in Magna. She made the most beautiful doilies that she loved to donate and give away. She was a beautician for many years and owned a beauty shop in her basement. Afton had a talent for cooking and loved to take care of others. As soon as company stepped through her door, she was ready to feed them. We will always remember the advise she gave us about making sure to eat dessert before dinner because you never know when your time will come. Afton enjoyed life to the fullest and was always ready for the next adventure.
Survived by sister-in-law, Betty Williams; step-sons, Dave and Randy (Diane); niece, Diane (David) Mecham; nephew, Vern (Lisa) Simonson; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Clair Williams; sister, Linda Kay Williams; nephew, Phil Williams; step-son, Dana Howarth.
Private services. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on May 31, 2020.