Alaina Marie Johnson
1953 ~ 2020
Alaina Marie Johnson, age 66, peacefully passed away March 14, 2020. She was born April 3, 1953 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Donald and Donna Johnson. Being the third of six children with one sister and four brothers, Alaina never had a dull moment growing up.
Alaina was a sweet and loving person who cared deeply for everyone in her life. She had a wonderful sense of humor and contagious laugh. No matter what life threw at her, she could find a way to laugh and to make those around her laugh too. She will be remembered for her enormous and tender heart, her sweet soul and her nutty personality. Alaina loved arts and crafts, being in nature, and had a playful imagination. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Alaina leaves behind her mother, three children and four grandchildren. She has been reunited with Father Donald and Sister Nadine in heaven.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 6:00-8:00 p.m., and Saturday one hour prior to the funeral.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 17, 2020