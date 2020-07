Alan Ben (AB) Clark, born June 30, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Alan Benjamin Clark and Mary Virginia Knudsen Clark returned home to our heavenly father on July 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 15th at Larkin Sunset Gardens (1950 East 10600 South, Sandy) at 11:00AM for friends and family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Full obituary and guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com