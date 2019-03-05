2/17/1945 ~ 2/18/2019

Alan Giffin passed away peacefully at home on February 18th surrounded by family ones and his beloved dog Jamison. Alan kept a smile on his face and led a rich, full life with dear friends and family up until the final moments. He went out the way he lived, totally in charge.

Alan was preceded in death by his brother Jim, sister Peggy and his parents Margaret and Alfred. Alan is survived by his sister Patricia Ann Trapp, his daughters Tara Lamb and Tamra Giffin, son-in-law Joe Middleton and his grandchildren Tate Middleton, Daphne Middleton, Tristan Lamb and Cody Lamb and his former wife and mother of his children, Betty Baumgart.

He will be missed by countless but asked not to shed a tear. Rather raise a glass, swing a club, tell a great joke and if you are inclined, make a donation to the .

