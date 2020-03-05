|
|
Alan H. Kingsford, 69, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He courageously fought to the end. He was retired from Zions Bank after 45 years in banking.
A funeral will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 am in the Bountiful East Stake Chapel, 650 East 2150 South, Bountiful, UT. Friends and family may also visit on Friday, March 6, 2020, between 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main St, Bountiful, UT, and Saturday 9:30-10:30 am at the chapel prior to services. Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 5, 2020