Alan Harper Baird
1948 - 2020
Our brother, uncle and friend, Alan Harper Baird, passed peacefully through the veil to reunite with his eternal family on March 12, 2020. Alan was born on June 5, 1948 as the first child to Harold Richard and Rose Harper Baird. Alan graduated from Granger High School and then served a mission in the South Dakota Indian Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was faithful member of the Church and served in many callings. Alan served our Country in the U.S. Army and was later deployed to Desert Storm while in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He was a hard worker and retired from the VA Hospital. After retiring, he devoted much time as a church service missionary at the Magna Bishop's Storehouse.
Alan is survived by his brother Ray H. Baird (Stacey), his nieces Johanna Luckau (Jonathan), Stephanie Baird, Alyx Calvin (Linsey), and nephews Austin K. Baird and M. Brandon Calvin (Brooke). He was proud to become a great-uncle to his nephew Jonathan Harold Luckau. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Mark, and his sister-in-law Gretchen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21st at 11:00 a.m. at Larkin Mortuary Riverton, 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, March 20th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary Riverton and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Joseph and Isa Freeman for taking care of Alan.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 18, 2020