Salt Lake City, Utah-Those who knew Alan recall a striking head of red hair and a firm handshake. He remained strong in the face of hardship and sweet to those he loved. A sensitive and generous man, he left us behind to blaze a new trail on April 23, 2019. We will sorely miss him.

Alan E. Huish was born June 7th, 1932 to Paul and Bernice Huish. He attended schools in his native Salt Lake, and met and married Druscilla Bay in 1951. She remained the love of his life, the center of his universe for 67 years. Together they had 4 children, nine grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. He is survived by wife, Drue, children; Steven Huish (Dede), Dan Huish (Kim), Sue Wingate (Gary), and John Huish.

As a young father he became a successful and likeable businessman. His honesty and hard work served as a great example to his small children. The bulk of his career was spent building Huish Distributing, many times earning the "Best in the U.S." from Whirlpool Corporation, along with numerous other awards. In later life he was involved in Huish Detergents, Zantman Art Galleries, and real estate.

Alan was very civic minded, and deeply involved in community affairs, serving in various positions with the United Way, Rotary, , and the IHC Amicus Club. His business acumen definitely inspired all of his children to follow his lead. His kids will remember that he offered each of them the opportunity to chase their dreams, and the support to achieve them. Alan's legacy will be a family that continues to follow in his footsteps.

Alan was a lifelong Republican, and proud of the fact that he both volunteered as finance chair for Senator Jake Garn, and served on the National Republican Senatorial Trust in Washington, D.C.

A "white tablecloth" type of a guy, he loved to "dress" for dinner, and always enjoyed a fine meal. On the flip side, Alan loved the outdoors and taught his kids to tie a lure on the line, carve up a ski hill and tee up a ball.

As he grew older he suffered from macular degeneration and cancer. But as his world grew smaller and darker, his children became the "light" he needed. Their daily phone calls helped buoy his always positive attitude. A perfect day to Alan was one spent chatting with his wife, kids and grandkids, his dogs at his side.

The family wishes to thank Rita and Tina, caretakers that unselfishly gave of their time and love.. women who became "one with us." And Alan's children wish to recognize their mother for her example of steadfast love, as she never left his side.

In lieu of flowers please made donations to the Moran Eye Center of Salt Lake or the Eisenhower Hospital in Alan's name. At Alan's request there will be a private service and burial in Salt Lake City, Utah.

