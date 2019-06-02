|
|
Alan Kay Allen
Jan. 11, 1937 - May 29, 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Alan K. Allen passed away peacefully on May 29th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He married his true love Shirley Hardman on May 30th, 1980. They shared 39 wonderful years together.
Viewings will be held Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah and on Wednesday, June 5th, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with a Graveside service starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.Larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 2, 2019