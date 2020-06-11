Alan M. Jones
1941 - 2020
Alan M. Jones, 78, passed away peacefully at home on 9 June 2020 in West Jordan, Utah. Alan was born in Ogden, Utah on 18 October 1941 to LoRay Fackrell Brough and Paul Mervin Jones. He served in the British Mission from October 1961-1963. Alan married Judy Ann Hill on 9 September 1966 in the St. George, Utah Temple. He graduated with a B.S and M.S. in Geology from BYU.
Alan is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Judy; four children: Kimberly Anne Crider (James), Bryce Alan (Rebecca), Heather Suzanne Jones, and Betsie Lyn Price; eight grandchildren: Benjamin Ottosen; Tyce, Mary, Cameron and Harrison Jones; and Kess, Kira and Natasha Price. Also surviving are siblings Dorothy Belle Jones McGinnis, Sandi Jones Howlett, and Grant Paul Jones. Preceding him in death are siblings: Paula Marilyn Jones (Lynn), Ralph Fackrell Wilson, and Daryl LoRay Brough Descalso (Richard), and son-in-law Andrew Price.
There will be a public viewing Saturday, June 13, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. by invitation only. Family and friends are encouraged to view the full obituary and leave a note or memory on Alan's page at the mortuary's website: https://www.jenkins-soffe.com. The funeral services will be streamed live (available for thirty days) via the same website. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 12:30 p.m.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 11, 2020.