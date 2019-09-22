|
1924 ~ 2019
Albert Bennion Christman, 94 of Orem, Utah passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.
Albert was born November 21, 1924 in Arkansas the son of Vivan and Mamie Powell Thompson. He was raised in Williamson Settlement, Texas and attended school in Vidor.
He later went on to graduate from Brigham Young University, where he met his sweetheart Marva Hopkins. Albert married Marva in the Logan Temple on July 10th, 1946.They raised their family in Soda Springs, Idaho. They moved to Orem, Utah in 2002.
Viewing will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Cascade Stake Center 481 East Center Street Orem, Utah. On Saturday, September 28th, 2019 there will be a viewing from 10:30-11:30 am at Bailey Creek Chapel 361 South 3rd East, Soda Springs, Idaho. The funeral will follow on Saturday, 12-1pm in Soda Springs Bailey Creek Chapel. Burial and a military salute will be held at the Soda Springs Fairview Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 22, 2019