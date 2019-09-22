Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sims Funeral Home - Soda Springs
139 East 2nd South
Soda Springs, ID 83276
(208) 547-3742
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cascade Stake Center
481 East Center Street
Orem, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Bailey Creek Chapel
361 South 3rd East
Soda Springs, ID
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bailey Creek Chapel
361 South 3rd East
Soda Springs, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Christman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Bennion Christman


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Bennion Christman Obituary
1924 ~ 2019
Albert Bennion Christman, 94 of Orem, Utah passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.
Albert was born November 21, 1924 in Arkansas the son of Vivan and Mamie Powell Thompson. He was raised in Williamson Settlement, Texas and attended school in Vidor.
He later went on to graduate from Brigham Young University, where he met his sweetheart Marva Hopkins. Albert married Marva in the Logan Temple on July 10th, 1946.They raised their family in Soda Springs, Idaho. They moved to Orem, Utah in 2002.
Viewing will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Cascade Stake Center 481 East Center Street Orem, Utah. On Saturday, September 28th, 2019 there will be a viewing from 10:30-11:30 am at Bailey Creek Chapel 361 South 3rd East, Soda Springs, Idaho. The funeral will follow on Saturday, 12-1pm in Soda Springs Bailey Creek Chapel. Burial and a military salute will be held at the Soda Springs Fairview Cemetery.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now