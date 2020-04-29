|
Albert Eugene
"Gene" Powell
June 1, 1939~April 26, 2020
Surrounded by his family, Albert (Gene) Powell ended his battle with cancer peacefully and went into the waiting arms of his Heavenly Father.
He was born in Bluebell, Utah, where he grew up and worked on the family farm. As an adult he moved to Rangely, Colorado, and was as a Pusher for the Colorado Well Service. In 1964, the family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he started work as a Maintenance Supervisor on various apartment complexes. Later he began work in the home construction business which escalated quickly into his own general contracting company. He also began a landscape business teaching his son the tricks of the trade. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, taking long road trips, as well as being around his family. He watched out for his neighbors by distributing produce from his garden and checking in on them. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert William and Florence Louise. He is survived by his wife Donna Rae; sisters Rita (William J.) and Phillis Troy (Richard); children Helen (Ron) and Gregory Allen (Jill); grandchildren Stephanie, Danielle, Nicholas, Ashley, and one great grandchild Jack. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 1, at the Larkin Cemetery in Sandy, Utah. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Huntsman Cancer Institute, COVID-19 relief fund at donate.bgca.org, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at www.firehero.org, or a cause of your choice.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020