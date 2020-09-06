Albert George Brunetti

1938 ~ 2020

Albert George Brunetti was born June 22, 1938 in Bingham Canyon UT to Tony and Mary Brunetti. Albert passed away of natural causes with his wife Maree by his side, in Glendale, AZ. Survived by his wife: Maree Duncan Brunetti, sons: Stephen Albert, Mark Allen, daughter: Mary Ann Callaway, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Brother Ross and sister Carmela. Brother-in-law Verlon, sisters-in-law Charlene, Karon, Sharon, Patsy and Jolene. Preceded in death by his Parents, brothers Guy and John, and his wonderful in-laws: Delmar and Lois Duncan. Albert married his wife Maree on August 25, 1959. He worked in the food industry and enjoyed cooking, but Albert loved music, and anything else he did was just making money. He played saxophone and the drums. His band played several venues throughout the valley. We will miss him greatly. The family requests you email your memories of Al to albertgbrunetti@yahoo.com We will gather on 11/21/2020 at his Glendale home to read your memories and celebrate his life.



