Albert (Hig) Higginson
1938 ~ 2020
Midvale, Utah - Albert C Higginson, age 81 was born on September 22, 1938 to Spencer & Emma Higginson in Payson, Utah. He passed away June 2, 2020 from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident.
Hig married Delores Allen on May 23, 1964 in Las Vegas, Nevada, they just celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. Hig and Delores spent the last several years traveling around the world to see many of the ancient historical places Hig was enthralled with.
Hig joined the Marines after graduating from high school and spent four years serving his country. After retiring from Jordan School District in 2001, he worked at a county golf course until the time of his death. Hig loved golfing and enjoyed the friendships he made with his co-workers. He enjoyed woodworking and made many pieces of furniture for family and friends. He restored a 1952 Ford and liked to go to "Car Shows." Most of all he loved being with his family and watching his grandchildren grow and become responsible adults. He especially loved spending time with his two great-granddaughters.
Hig is survived by his wife Delores, daughter Cathy (Jim) Nielsen. Hig and Delores have five fantastic grandchildren who they love dearly; Marni (Jeff) Paystrup, Wes (Brit) LeFevre, Ben (Dani) Nielsen, Jared Nielsen (Roxann Lamson), Caity Nielsen (Alex Koloveas), great granddaughters: Scout and Wren Paystrup, brother: Evan (Rae) Higginson. Also, his three cats; Tigger, Socks and Baci
Preceded in death by: daughter, Barbara LeFevre, parents, brothers: Norman (Lydia) Higginson and William Higginson.
A small graveside service will be held for immediate family and close friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or your favorite charity. www.goffmortuary.com
1938 ~ 2020
Midvale, Utah - Albert C Higginson, age 81 was born on September 22, 1938 to Spencer & Emma Higginson in Payson, Utah. He passed away June 2, 2020 from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident.
Hig married Delores Allen on May 23, 1964 in Las Vegas, Nevada, they just celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. Hig and Delores spent the last several years traveling around the world to see many of the ancient historical places Hig was enthralled with.
Hig joined the Marines after graduating from high school and spent four years serving his country. After retiring from Jordan School District in 2001, he worked at a county golf course until the time of his death. Hig loved golfing and enjoyed the friendships he made with his co-workers. He enjoyed woodworking and made many pieces of furniture for family and friends. He restored a 1952 Ford and liked to go to "Car Shows." Most of all he loved being with his family and watching his grandchildren grow and become responsible adults. He especially loved spending time with his two great-granddaughters.
Hig is survived by his wife Delores, daughter Cathy (Jim) Nielsen. Hig and Delores have five fantastic grandchildren who they love dearly; Marni (Jeff) Paystrup, Wes (Brit) LeFevre, Ben (Dani) Nielsen, Jared Nielsen (Roxann Lamson), Caity Nielsen (Alex Koloveas), great granddaughters: Scout and Wren Paystrup, brother: Evan (Rae) Higginson. Also, his three cats; Tigger, Socks and Baci
Preceded in death by: daughter, Barbara LeFevre, parents, brothers: Norman (Lydia) Higginson and William Higginson.
A small graveside service will be held for immediate family and close friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or your favorite charity. www.goffmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.