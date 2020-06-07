Albert (Hig) Higginson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert (Hig) Higginson
1938 ~ 2020
Midvale, Utah - Albert C Higginson, age 81 was born on September 22, 1938 to Spencer & Emma Higginson in Payson, Utah. He passed away June 2, 2020 from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident.
Hig married Delores Allen on May 23, 1964 in Las Vegas, Nevada, they just celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. Hig and Delores spent the last several years traveling around the world to see many of the ancient historical places Hig was enthralled with.
Hig joined the Marines after graduating from high school and spent four years serving his country. After retiring from Jordan School District in 2001, he worked at a county golf course until the time of his death. Hig loved golfing and enjoyed the friendships he made with his co-workers. He enjoyed woodworking and made many pieces of furniture for family and friends. He restored a 1952 Ford and liked to go to "Car Shows." Most of all he loved being with his family and watching his grandchildren grow and become responsible adults. He especially loved spending time with his two great-granddaughters.
Hig is survived by his wife Delores, daughter Cathy (Jim) Nielsen. Hig and Delores have five fantastic grandchildren who they love dearly; Marni (Jeff) Paystrup, Wes (Brit) LeFevre, Ben (Dani) Nielsen, Jared Nielsen (Roxann Lamson), Caity Nielsen (Alex Koloveas), great granddaughters: Scout and Wren Paystrup, brother: Evan (Rae) Higginson. Also, his three cats; Tigger, Socks and Baci
Preceded in death by: daughter, Barbara LeFevre, parents, brothers: Norman (Lydia) Higginson and William Higginson.
A small graveside service will be held for immediate family and close friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or your favorite charity. www.goffmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved