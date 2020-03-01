Home

Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Premier Mortuary
67 E. 8000 S.
Midvale, UT
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Winder 3rd Ward
4551 S. 1200 E.
Millcreek, UT
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Winder 3rd Ward
4551 S. 1200 E.
Millcreek, UT
Albert Neff Smith


1935 - 2020
Albert Neff Smith Obituary
1935 ~ 2020
Albert Neff Smith, 85, died surrounded by loved ones, on February 25, 2020. Born January 6, 1935 in Murray, Utah to Edwin Smith and Ethel Akert, the eighth of nine children. He graduated from Granite High School, served an LDS mission in England, and then attended BYU and the University of Utah in the area of fine arts. He also served in the Army National Guard. On July 2, 1959 he married the love of his life, Norine Fetzer, in the Salt Lake Temple and they shared 60 wonderful years together. A viewing will be held in the evening of March 4 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Premier Mortuary, 67 E. 8000 S. in Midvale, Utah. On March 5, at Winder 3rd Ward, 4551 S. 1200 E. Millcreek, Ut 84117, a viewing will be held in morning from 9:00-10:30 am before the funeral service, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Elysian Garden Cemetery.
For full obituary please visit www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -