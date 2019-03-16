|
|
1944 ~ 2019
Auf Wiedersehen!
Albert passed from this life into the arms of his beloved wife on March 7, 2019. The last child of Albert Friedrich Hans Christian Schmuhl and Helene Louise Posnien, Albert was born March 19, 1944 in Monterey Park, CA, and is predeceased by siblings Evan (Beverly), Eliza (Kent) Nordgren, Dorothy (DeLoy) Teuscher, Helen (Albert) Bottema, Howard (Sandra, living) and son-in-law Jay Rasmussen.
Albert began his greatest work by marrying his sweetheart Amy Suzanne Garrett on December 27, 1968 in the Salt Lake Temple. His greatest treasures and pride are his children: Scott (Lisa) Schmuhl, Janette (Trent) Swain, Michael (Jenny) Schmuhl, Benjamin (Rachel) Schmuhl, Jonathan (Alyson) Schmuhl, and 31 (and counting) grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18th, 2019 at 10:30 am at 261 North 900 East, American Fork, Utah (30th ward). Family and friends may call Sunday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Warenski Funeral Home 1776 North 900 East, American Fork, Utah. Interment will be in the American Fork City Cemetery at 9:00 am prior to the funeral. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.warenski.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 16, 2019