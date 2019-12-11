Home

Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Steed Creek Chapel
347 South 200 West
Farmington, UT
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Steed Creek Chapel
347 South 200 West
Farmington, UT
Albert Lenard Smith
1932~2019
Farmington, UT-Albert Lenard Smith was born in Randolph, Utah on December 14th 1932 to Frank and Lela Smith. He returned to his Heavenly Father on December 9th 2019 at his home surrounded by his animals and the things he loved in Farmington, Utah. He grew up in Randolph, Utah and maintained a love for what he called "God's Country" his entire life. Albert learned the principle of hard work by working on many farms and ranches throughout Rich County, Utah. Albert graduated from Rich High School. After serving in the U.S. Army he went to a trade school and learned Carpentry. While attending school he met the love of his life Erma Hinckley. They were married August 16th 1957 in the Salt Lake Utah Temple. Albert worked for the State of Utah as a Carpenter for 35 years. Albert served in many callings in his LDS Ward but loved Scouting and loved taking the scouts, his children and grandchildren camping. To Albert his family was everything which included his neighbors and anyone that he came in contact with. Albert is survived by his wife of 62 years Erma Smith "Sweets". His children Linda and (Mark) Peterson, Sandy and (Flint) Richards, Randy and (Annette) Smith, David and (Marie) Smith, Jolene and (Scott) Gardner and Rebecca Smith, 35 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren. His siblings Eilene and (Ray) Law, Nadine and (Earl) Cook, Delbert and (Carol) Smith and Marvin and (Ruth) Smith. Proceeded in death by his parents, his son Larry and his infant twin sons.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 1941 North Main Street, Farmington, from 6-8 p.m. And another viewing on Friday, December 13th, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Steed Creek Chapel, 347 South 200 West, Farmington. Funeral services being held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Farmington City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 11, 2019
