In Loving Memory
Alberta Joyce Johnson passed away on July 17th, 2019. Her long battle with Parkinson's and Dementia with Lewy Bodies is finally over.
Joyce first met the love of her life Rex Johnson when she was 16 years old. It was love at first site. They have 3 children, Brett Johnson, Brian Johnson and Melanie Lancaster. Who blessed them with four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kylie, David and Gentry.
Preceded in death by James Denton (father), Vera Euince Denton (mother) and Nancy Denton (sister).
Joyce loved her husband and family above all else. She and her family loved to spend time in Lake Powell, Deer Creek and other lakes over the years. She had a great passion for sewing. If it could be sewn she could do it.
She will be missed by so many people as she was the sweetest and the most caring woman. She would make anyone feel welcome with just one look of her beautiful one-of-a-kind smiles.
She was excited about donating her body for the advancement of curing Parkinson's, Dementia and other related diseases.
The world will never be the same without Joyce in it. She will be forever remembered and never forgotten. There will be a memorial service in honor of Joyce at the LDS Church, 7825 S. Olympus St. In Midvale, UT from 6:00-7:30pm.
Published in Deseret News on July 29, 2019