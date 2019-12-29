Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Alcadio Henry Brito


1951 - 2019
Alcadio Henry Brito Obituary
A. Henry Brito
1951 ~ 2019
Heber, UT-A. Henry Brito passed away on December 22nd, 2019 from natural causes in Heber, Utah. Born on January 25th, 1951 in Gilman, Colorado to Jose Cipriano Jr. and Aurelia Martinez Brito. Henry loved life, especially the outdoors. He was a phenomenal skier, marathon runner, gifted guitar player, lover of music, especially blues and jazz, lover of family and adored by all who he had the pleasure to come in contact with over his life.
Henry was first exposed to the automobile industry in 1963 at Brito's Texaco, located in Kearns, Utah. As a youngster, his father taught him how to pump gas, change oil and turn a wrench. It was there that young Henry learned the value of hard work, integrity and honesty.
Henry Brito was Vice President and Partner of IBG. Henry began his lifelong automotive career in 1978. Throughout his career, he worked at Western Diversified and Protective Life. Henry was an expert on Affiliated Reinsurance Companies (ARCs) for automobile dealerships. He focused on the formation of each individual auto dealership's ARC, and then guided the owner in creating wealth through the effective administration of their ARC.
As an avid snow skier, Henry helped found the Professional Freestyle Skiing Association in Salt Lake City, Utah. He worked as both a freestyle coach and a founding member of the Utah Academy of Freestyle.
Henry is survived by his wife Mendi Brito, son Nathan (Kim) and their children Dillon and Olivia Tafoya, mother Aurelia Brito; siblings Henrietta (Dan), and Joey (Karen); nephews Justin (Sarah), Joshua, Samuel (Tiffany), Stephen (Kami), Robbie (Lindsay); nieces Michelle (Spencer), and Kayli; uncles Max, Leo (Sonny) and aunties Eufelia, Mary, Evangeline, and Annabelle; numerous cousins, 14 grand nephews and nieces, and lifelong friend Carl Filby. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, his father Jose and sister Rosie who welcomed him home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Henry's birthday, Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
Henry will be missed by all.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019
