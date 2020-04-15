|
|
1932 ~ 2020
Alden Keith Hamp, age 88 passed away on April 12, 2020, in Murray, Utah. Keith was born in Richmond, Utah, on April 9, 1932, to John Thomas Hamp and Hazel Cosby Lewis. Keith married Ruth Mae Shakespear on August 12, 1961, in the Salt Lake Temple, she passed away after 35 wonderful years. He Married Verla Lind on August 23, 1997, she later passed away.
Keith served in Army as a Specialist 3rd Class, during the Korea war. Keith worked for Mountain Bell for 29 years.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint, as High Priest, Stake Missionary and along with variety of other callings
Dad enjoyed gardening. He was an amazing woodworker, creating many pieces that will be treasured by his family. He was the devoted father, grandpa and great-grandpa. The most important thing in his life things were church and his family.
He is survived by his children, Gerri (Val) Poulter, Brent Hamp, Shelly (Randy) Parker, Kyle (Dani) Lind and Kory (Angela) Lind. He has 21 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, both of his wives, 2 sons Lyle Hamp and Wayne Hamp and all of his brothers and sisters.
Private graveside will be at the Plain City Cemetery on Friday April 17,2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 15, 2020